The Billings Royals were the center of attention early Saturday at the BNC Border Battle.

The Royals defeated the Bismarck Governors and Minot vistas in back-to-back games.

Later in the afternoon, the Mandan Chiefs won their first game 16-1 over Detroit Lakes before falling to the Minot Vistas 11-6.

The Chiefs and Royals will meet in the championship game Sunday at 12 p.m.