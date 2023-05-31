Bishop Ryan Baseball looks to have the toughest matchup in the opening round of the Class B State Baseball tournament at Corbett Field.

The Lions match up with top seed and reigning state champion Thompson in the quarterfinals.

The team isn’t fazed by the challenge the Tommies present, as the path to a title means beating the top teams somewhere along the way.

“We’re gonna control what we can control and just try to play our best baseball. No game at state’s going to be easy so you might as well try to get the toughest one out of the way in the first game, so just going into it with a strong mindset, and the mindset that we’re going to go there and take care of business,” Sophomore Jett Lundeen said.

“It’s really whatever. You get what you get. If you want to win the tournament, you’ve got to beat the best teams anyway, so we matched up with a good team right away and hopefully we can knock them off,” Senior Carson Merck said.

Brady Feller and Carson Merck are the lone seniors and upperclassman on the Lions roster, with a strong sophomore class trying to send the seniors off with a state title.

“It would be awesome. You know we’ve been thinking about it and if we could accomplish it, it’d be a big goal of ours,” Lundeen said.

“We’ve got three more games of our high school career left and we’re blessed to play these games. We made it to state and we’re grateful for that. We’re just go into every game treating it as our last,” Merck said

Bishop Ryan and Thompson play in the third game of the quarterfinals, tentatively set to start at 4:30 on Thursday, June 1.