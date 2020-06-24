Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose want to be versatile this season

The Bismarck Bull Moose captured their first win late last night, taking down the undefeated Bismarck Larks, leaning into their goal of being a versatile team this summer.

Head Coach Mitchell Gallagher says having players that defend multiple positions is a primary factor in their recruitment. Gallagher says he also has confidence in his pitching staff, with players that can go deep in games once their arms are back in playing shape.

“You’ll see a lot of our guys probably won’t be playing the same position every day,” says head coach Mitchell Gallagher. “They’re all utility players which is what we liked in the recruiting process. You want guys that can play first one day, short the next day, play second the third day> So you’ll see a lot of athletic players bouncing around the field.”