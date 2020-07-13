Baseball: Bismarck Capitals getting it done on the mound

The Bismarck Capitals enter 2020 in their 5th season as a program and have quickly established themselves as a team near the top of the single-A division. This year it’s all about keep teams off the scoreboard that could lead them to a title.

As the Caps navigate the 2020 season, one aspect of the game has been far and away from the best part of the team.

“We’ve done a good job on the hill,” says head coach Aric Lee. “It starts by throwing strikes and the guys that we’ve put up on the hill have done a good job of keeping us and giving us a chance to win.”

At this level of baseball, a team ERA near four is very good. In conference games, the Caps have thrown three shutouts as a team in 11 games. lead by arms like Jaden Mitzel and Josh Colling.

“If you have the confidence in your abilities,” Josh Colling says. “Then that really helps you and sometimes if you don’t feel confident you can still get up there and throw strikes. That just really shows how great of an athlete you are.”

According to these players, confidence is just as important as ability. Confidence in their skills and the defense that backs them up.

“It’s just throwing strikes and trusting your defense behind you to make the plays,” Lee says. “You’re not going to strike everybody out and you gotta let your teammates be teammates and help you win ball games.”

“If there’s a good guy pitching on the hill,” says Jaden Mitzel. “At shortstop, you got a guy that can fill in at shortstop or at second or outfield, we trust each other and we’re good teammates to each other. And if we do make an error, we just shake it off and play well after that.”

Coach Lee still feels like there’s more to this team than their 9-2 record, and continues to grind each day to get them ready to be the best they can become regionals.

“It’s routine, your practice routine,” says Lee. “You play how you practice and you have to come with that intensity every day and it’ll show up on the field if you do.”

