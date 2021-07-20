Baseball: Bismarck Capitals have leaned on pitching all season

With the Class A West Regional tournament just a few days away, the Bismarck Capitals hope that, with a few wins in Watford City, they can punch their ticket to Jamestown.

For the Caps, it’s tournament week, a week that brings a little extra at practice.

“Tournament week is always the most fun week,” says P/3B Joshua Lardy. “It’s just a bunch of guys with the ultimate competition. It’s really when you bond as a team. You really figure out what you’re about.”

Sitting in third place in the west, the Caps have remained as one of the contenders out of the west, but it hasn’t always been a smooth ride.

“We just, as a team, need to be more consistent,” says head coach Aric Lee. “Executing fundamental baseball, making routine plays in the field. But our pitching has definitely done a good job at keeping us in games and giving us chances to win.”

Leaning on arms like Joshua Lardy and Josh Colling, the Caps know they have depth on the mound.

“Especially, in our division, it’s a lot of just filling up the zone,” says Lardy. “And so we just have trust in our guys that the play is going to be made. And even when plays aren’t made, that we’re not just going to get in the dumps.”

When it comes to the plate, Bismarck says it’s capitalizing on their opportunities, which can lead to runs.

“Offensively, doing to right things,” says Lee. “Fundamentally as well, you know. Bunting, moving guys over. Putting the ball in play with two strikes, giving yourself a chance to drive in a run or get on base.”

“Facing teams that are good may help us get better,” says C Jared Sarsten. “And if we’re losing, there’s always a bright side to that part of just getting better and facing tougher pitching like we’re going to face in the tournament.”

“We’re just going to have to go there and have fun,” says Lardy. “Be relaxed. We just have to do the little things right. That’s really what baseball comes down to. It’s usually which teams can do the little things right.”