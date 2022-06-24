The Bismarck Capitals have hopes of reaching the state tournament again this summer, and a good start has them set up well.

The team was a rainout away from taking three of four against the Senators and A’s. But this stretch of the schedule will be huge, playing in the Mandan A’s tournament and then a quick turnaround to play a couple of doubleheaders in Watford City and Williston. Head Coach Aric Lee knows his pitching depth will be tested, but feels this mix can weather the flurry of games.

“Trying to rotate them through and get all of them playing time to figure out where they can best be successful on the field,” says Lee. “And this stretch of games here is no different. We’re going to move guys in a shuffle them around, see who can go out and perform in their spot and see who can earn their position.”