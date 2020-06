The Minot Metros paid Bismarck a visit for the first time this season, facing off against the Bismarck Capitals.

In game one, Minot lead for most of the game, before the Capitals added some late runs, winning 5-4.

Game two featured a pitchers duel, scoreless for most of the game, until the 6th, when Bismarck walked it off, winning 1-0.