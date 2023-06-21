The Bismarck Capitals have had a nice start to their Legion baseball season.

This past weekend, the Caps won the Mandan Class A tournament, a first for this squad that is full of veteran players.

“Obviously, going out and winning makes you feel good. We could’ve played a little better against Mandan. We had a lead late and gave it up, but the kids competed and found a way to come back and get a couple more wins in that tournament. They play together as a team and that’s something you want to see as a coach. In the Williston game, we were after the first half inning and we responded with three runs; brand new start. And came up and put 10 more runs on them, so to see that from your team this early in the season, is something we can be happy about,” Head Coach Aric Lee said.

“Felt good. I’ve been on this team for a long time and we never won the tournament before, so it was good to see a new group of guys all show up and play to the best of their abilities,” Utility Player Eliot Huntington said.

Despite the early success, the team is focused on finding its identity while working on the intangibles of the game.

Right now, we’re still trying to figure things out, but they’re competing. They’re going out and competing. That is something good to see. Finding out where guys can play, where they can be most successful at is the challenge when you bring a bunch of different kids together from different programs across the city of Bismarck. We’re learning each other and what they can and can’t do and what they excel at and what they need to work on. So, that’s what we’re trying to figure out right now,” Lee said.

“Things we can definitely work on is getting the guys home when we got guys on base. Just stringing more hits together to get them across the plate,” Infielder Trace King said.