Baseball & Softball: Legacy, Dickinson grab sweeps in baseball; Bismarck, Dickinson sweep in softball

After a ton of rescheduling and reshuffling, the WDA Baseball and Softball seasons resumed Thursday with the bats coming alive.

WDA Baseball Scores:
(G1) Legacy (13), Mandan (2)
(G2) Legacy (3), Mandan (2)
(G1) St. Mary’s (2), Dickinson (16)
(G2) St. Mary’s (2), Dickinson (13)
(G1) Century (6), Jamestown (1)
(G2) Century (13), Jamestown (4)
(G1) Minot (12), Watford City (1)
(G2) Minot (14), Watford City (2)
(G1) Williston (4), Bismarck (2)
(G2) Williston (10), Bismarck (0)

Class B Baseball Scores:
(G1) Shiloh Christian (8), Heart River (0)
(G2) Shiloh Christian (9), Heart River (4)
(G1) Bishop Ryan (13), Central McLean (0)
(G2) Bishop Ryan (11), Central McLean (1)

WDA Softball Scores:
(G1) Bismarck (13), Minot (1)
(G2) Bismarck (13), Minot (3)
(G1) Mandan (6), Dickinson (18)
(G2) Mandan (4), Dickinson (22)
(G1) Century (1), Jamestown (11)
(G2) Century (9), Jamestown (5)
(G1) Williston (18), Turtle Mountain (2)
(G2) Williston (20), Turtle Mountain (0)

