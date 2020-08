In the opening day of the Class AA State Tournament, the Bismarck Governors and the Minot Vistas played an instant classic at Municipal Ballpark.

Minot led 1-0 for most of the game, before Bismarck tied it up in the seventh, and walked it off in the eighth with a Cade Feeney single to win 2-1.

Earlier in the day, Williston falls in their opening matchup with Grand Forks 2-0, and Dickinson drops their matchup to West Fargo 11-0.