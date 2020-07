The Bismarck Governors and the Minot Metros entered Thursday night with four losses each, setting up a pivotal matchup at Corbett Field.

In Game One, Bismarck opened up to a five run lead early on, and never looked back in their 9-2 win.

Game Two came down to the wire, with Minot almost overcoming a 7-0 deficit, coming up short in a 7-5 loss.