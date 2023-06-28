The Bismarck Governors played their first home game of the season on Tuesday night, a circumstance leading to some interesting challenges to start, but that adversity on the road has this team feeling like they are closer than ever before.

Every season, a new batch of players make up the Bismarck Governors with the hope of lifting a title at the end of a two-month sprint. This year, the bus has been a familiar sight for this group, playing one home game in the last month.

“I think early in the year, it’s been amazing because we got to know each other way more,” says Tommy Kraljic. “And with the traveling and going to Omaha and stuff, we’ve been playing way tougher competition and I think it’s been a way to kick start our year.”

A trip to Omaha put the Govs through a tough test as a group, with players and coaches saying they learned a lot about themselves.

“We learned that we have to stay focused through games,” says Michael Fagerland. “We lost a couple out there, but we also won a couple. It was a really good experience, we got to see a lot of teams up there so it was a good time.”

“When we play well, we can compete with anybody,” says Mike Skytland. “And that’s what we hoped going in and we played some good games against some good competition. In a game or two, we could’ve played a little bit better and maybe faired better. So it’s one of those things where we have a lot to learn but we also see the upside so I think I like where we’re at.”

As for the strength, head coach Mike Sytland feels it’s on the mound.

“I think it’s been depth,” says Skytland. “We haven’t had anybody throwing 95 but we’ve had quality performances from every starting pitcher that’s gone out and kept us in games and giving us a chance to win. So five, six guys deep and then a couple of relievers too so we’ve been really happy with that.”

But more than just honing the skills of baseball, this group feels like there’s a fire to come out on top at the end of the year.

“There’s definitely a want to win,” says Fagerland. “Everybody wants to get better, but I feel like nobody wants to stand out above the rest. It’s like, everything we do is for the team so that’s a huge part of what we do here.”