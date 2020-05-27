Baseball: Bismarck Governors host open gym before tryouts

The Bismarck Govs hosted open gyms this week. Players with plans of playing this summer got their reps ahead of tryouts next week.

Three groups worked out ranging in age, with a chance to shake off the rust since these players didn’t get a chance to play prep baseball.

“It’s different. I think we’re going to be real careful with arms and just go into it slowly,” says head coach Mike Skytland. “Obviously, I think the high school coaches did a great job giving workouts and things like that for the kids to do. But still, on your own is a little bit different than being with others and doing team stuff.”

The Governors open with Aberdeen on June 5th.

