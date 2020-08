The Bismarck Governors continued to bring the drama at the state tournament, playing in another close game against the West Fargo Patriots.

The Govs led for most of the game before a four run seventh inning to win, 6-2. They will face Fargo Post two at 5pm Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Minot Vistas eliminated the Dickinson Roughriders, 4-1, while the Williston Keybirds fall to Fargo Post 400, 3-2.