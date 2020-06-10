Baseball: Bismarck Governors offense off to a great start

The season may be young, but the Bismarck Governors look like the team to beat. With a potent lineup, and arms only getting better, it’s no surprise that they could be the favorite to win the state title.

Two games into the season and the Bismarck Govs are proving that their lineup could be historic. Both games they batted around in the first inning, building huge leads in their 2-0 start.

“It was just a good way to start the season,” said Skyler Riedinger. “We were a little shaky going into it, having not played in seven months, and so it kind of felt good getting back into it, and I think we eased into it pretty well.”

The Govs scored 30 runs combined in the first two games, 15 of those combined from the first inning.

“It was a good start, but I think we’ll still be a little rusty at times,” head coach Mike Skytland said. “It’s still early and they haven’t played a lot of baseball and we’re playing some good teams but I do think we have a lineup that has a lot of guys that are capable of stepping up, so it’s a nice thing to have.”

The team knows the pace will slow down, but players like Cade Feeney have a sense that he’s a part of something special.

“There’s a lot of guys that have put in work in the cage,” said Feeney. “And it’s just kind of crazy to see the past few years thinking you have a good team and then this team comes out and plays like this so. Obviously it’s going to be fun being at the plate with all those guys.”

With just eight weeks on the schedule, maintaining a pace throughout the season will be key.

“I think it’s probably more mental than physical,” Skytland said. “It’s a little of both, but staying focused and wanting to be at the ballpark, and I think that it’s a great group for that, and that’s what we’ve seen so far.”

Part of that mental edge is staying loose at practice, a trait these players already have.

“We don’t take it too seriously,” Riedinger said. “I always like to have fun and laid back. Baseball is a fun game to play, so if you’re not having fun, you’re not playing it right.”