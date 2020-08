It was a battle between a hot offense and a stud pitching staff when the Bismarck Governors faced off against Fargo Post 2.

Bismarck led for most of the game, until Fargo scored seven runs in the final frame to run away with a 9-3 win.

Minot was down 4-0 in the final inning, before Logan Merck hit a three run homer to bring to deficit to one. However, that’s as close as Minot got, falling 4-3 to Grand Forks.