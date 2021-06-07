Baseball: Bismarck Governors return to the field

On Monday, the Bismarck Governors kicked off practice number one for the 2021 Legion baseball season.

A lot of players come into this season with state tournament experience, with the most coming from Legacy High. Head Coach Mike Skytland returns for his 17th season, and brings in a roster with a lot of flexibility, especially when it comes to the rotation.

“Having that depth will really help,” says Skytland. “And also, some flexibility with some positions really helps. Because one guy is pitching and it moves stuff around a little bit. I think overall, that depth should help us get through the regular season and hopefully moving into the postseason also.”