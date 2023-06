The Bismarck Governors played their fifth game in three days on Thursday, battling a tough West Fargo Patriots team.

Class AA Legion Scores:

Bismarck Governors 0 West Fargo Patriots 8 Final Bismarck Governors 11 West Fargo Patriots 6 Final Fargo Post 400 Stars 0 Mandan Chiefs 10 Final Fargo Post 400 Stars 2 Mandan Chiefs 7 Final

The Mandan A’s returned home to take on the Dickinson Volunteers, while across town, the Bismarck Capitals faced off with the Minot Metros.

Class A Legion Scores: