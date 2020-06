The Bismarck Governors traveled to West Fargo in hopes of improving on their Class AA record, in a tough doubleheader with the Patriots.

In game one, a strong pitching performance from Cade Feeney led the Govs to a 6-2 win.

In the next game, the Govs held a 2-0 lead for most of the game, but gave up three runs in the 6th, falling 3-2.