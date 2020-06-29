Baseball: Bismarck Governors staying confident near the midway point of the season

The Bismarck Governors are coming off of an up and down performance at the Heilman Invite this weekend.

After going 2-2, the Govs are looking to get momentum back on their side as the calendar turns to July. With a month left in the season, head coach Mike Skytland believes it’s not just ability that can set a team up for success at the end.

“The confidence and I think this group has that because baseball is a game that doesn’t go that way you think,” says Skytland. “And being able to win in different ways and being able to win with different guys. I think those are the types of teams, and I think we can be right there with that type of attitude.”