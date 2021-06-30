Baseball: Bismarck Governors sweep Grand Forks, Chiefs fall to West Fargo

The Legion Baseball schedule was jam-packed on Wednesday, with the Bismarck Governors hosting Grand Forks in a critical doubleheader, while the Mandan Chiefs hosted first-placed West Fargo.

Wednesday Baseball Scores:
(G1) Bismarck Governors (4), Grand Forks Royals (1)
(G2) Bismarck Governors (5), Grand Forks Royals (4)
(G1) Mandan Chiefs (0), West Fargo Patriots (6)
(G2) Mandan Chiefs (1), West Fargo Patriots (6)
(G1) Bismarck Representatives (8), Bismarck Senators (3)
(G2) Bismarck Representatives (18), Bismarck Senators (0)
(G1) Bismarck Capitals (7), Bismarck Scarlets (2)
(G2) Bismarck Capitals (6), Bismarck Scarlets (5)

