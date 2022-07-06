The Minot Vistas fell in both games at Corbett Field, while multiple Class B teams were in action as well.
Scores:
Minot Vistas (2), Bismarck Governors (11), Game One
Minot Vistas (3), Bismarck Governors (6), Game Two
Renville County Muskrats (11), Burlington Bulldogs (0)
Rugby Panthers (2), Cando Bearcats (8)
Williston Keybirds (8), Grand Forks (2), Game One
Watford City Walleye (6), Williston Oilers (5), Game One
Dickinson Volunteers (11), Minot Metros (2), Game One
Garrison Titans (6), Washburn (5) Game One
Garrison Titans (3), Washburn (1) Gam Two