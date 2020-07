After their doubleheader was rained out Tuesday night, the Bismarck Governors and Minot Vistas battled at Haaland for a nine inning game.

Bismarck jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, but Minot was holding on with a great grab from Chase Burke.

Cade Feeney stayed hot at the plate nearly hitting his second home run in as many days, contributing to a 9-1 Bismarck win.