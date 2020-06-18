Baseball: Bismarck Governors taking it slow when it comes to getting pitchers up to speed

The Bismarck Governors are 3-2 on the season, but early on, it’s all about getting back to full strength.

The Govs say pitching will take the longest to return to normal. Pitchers have been limited to how many innings and pitches they will throw per game. Head Coach Mike Skytland says he isn’t concerned with the record at the beginning, just as long as players are improving into July.

“We’re going to start real slow with the pitchers,” says head coach Mike Skytland. “And treat it like a spring training in the first two or three weeks, and July first maybe.”

“They’re going to take it slow, and I agreed,” says Cade Feeney. “Because going out there, throwing my hardest for two innings, that’s not smart. So obviously we’re going to work our way up there, and hopefully, by the end of the season, we’ll be able to pitch complete games.”

The Govs take on the Capitals at 4pm on Father’s Day.

