The Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs completed their season series battle on a muggy Monday night, with the home team holding on and making a bid for the top seed at state.

Legion Baseball Scores:

Bismarck Governors (6), Mandan Chiefs (3)

(D1) Washburn Post 12 (11), Bismarck Scarlets (1)

(D1) Hazen Astros (6), Hettinger Bears (3)

(D1) Garrison Titans (12), Washburn Post 12 (2)