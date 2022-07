The Bismarck Governors needed to win out Tuesday and get some help to clinch a top seed at state next week, as a tough test in the Dickinson Roughriders came to town.

Legion Baseball Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Governors (5), Dickinson Roughriders (2)

(G2) Bismarck Governors (4), Dickinson Roughriders (3)

(D1) Hettinger Bears (12), Bismarck Scarlets (7) – Elimination Game

(D1) Washburn Post 12 (2), Hettinger Bears (4) – Elimination Game

(D1) Garrison Titans (8), Hazen Astros (5)