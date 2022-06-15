On a blustery evening, it was a battle of unbeaten teams that headlined the legion baseball schedule between the Govs and Post 400.

Legion AA Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Governors (4), Fargo Post 400 (2)

(G2) Bismarck Governors (10), Fargo Post 400 (0)

(G1) Mandan Chiefs (7), Williston Keybirds (9)

(G2) Mandan Chiefs (6), Williston Keybirds (8)

Legion A Scores:

(G1) Mandan A’s (12), Williston Oilers (11)

(G2) Mandan A’s (11), Williston Oilers (10)

(G1) Bismarck Senators (20), Dickinson Volunteers (10)

(G2) Bismarck Senators (11), Dickinson Volunteers (1)