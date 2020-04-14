Baseball: Bismarck hopes to put it all together in 2020

A team that hopes to hit the field is the Bismarck Diamond Demons, a team that had a disappointing season, but with a new coach, things could turn around.

For the Demons, an 11-21 season and an eighth-place finish at WDA is far from where they want to be. Former assistant Scott Kinnischtzke takes over as manager and looks to jump-start Bismarck’s production at the plate.

“I think the place that we really needed time to take a step forward was in the hitting department,” said Kinnischtzke. “If we were able to put up a few more runs last year, we would’ve probably been right in the middle of the pack standing wise.”

The Demons return a good mix of experience and new blood. Players feeling confident in how they’ve worked out in anticipation of the elusive opening day.

“I feel like this team this year, we know what we can do,” senior Skyler Strand said. “And everybody’s coming to the gym and really getting the most out of it that they can, and you just gotta believe and work hard in the gym.”

Bismarck is leaning on the experience some of their young players had at the Babe Ruth World Series last year, a tournament that saw the Bismarck 15’s finish in second place.

“Me, myself, I’ve played in a couple of those when we were younger,” said senior Nick Hinsz. “And so there’s some incredible experiences, to play in the top stage against the best players. I mean, there’s nothing better than that.”

There’s a lot of confidence, knowing that if a few things break their way, that Bismarck could be a contender at the WDA tournament this spring.

“I really felt like we were ready to take that step forward,” Kinnischtzke said. “How high we could go in the standings? I don’t want to make any predictions on that. Do I think we can do better than the eight seed? Yeah, I do think we’re a better team than that.”