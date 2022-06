The Bismarck Larks were desperate for a win entering Friday, hoping to get out of a four-game losing streak, and avoid a sweep of the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Summer Collegiate Baseball Scores:

Bismarck Larks (3), Minnesota Mud Puppies (2)

Spearfish Sasquatch (6), Badlands Big Sticks (7) – 8th inning (Late)