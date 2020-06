In night two of the Bismarck pod season for the Northwoods League, it was round two for the Bismarck Larks and the Mandan Flickertails.

Bismarck got off to a quick start in the 2nd inning, with a four run inning capped off by Brant Schaffitzel’s two run double.

Bismarck ends up winning 9-0, and remains undefeated on the season. The Bismarck Bull Moose make their season debut Wednesday night against the Mandan Flickertails.