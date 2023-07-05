The Bismarck Larks continued their dominance over the Minot Hot Tots Wednesday, scoring five runs in the first, and tallying another win in the Dakota Dust-Up.
Northwoods Score:
|Bismarck Larks
|8
|Minot Hot Tots
|4
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
The Bismarck Larks continued their dominance over the Minot Hot Tots Wednesday, scoring five runs in the first, and tallying another win in the Dakota Dust-Up.
Northwoods Score:
|Bismarck Larks
|8
|Minot Hot Tots
|4
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now