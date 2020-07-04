Baseball: Bismarck-Mandan teams face off Friday night on the diamond

The cross-river rivalry between the Bismarck and Mandan Babe Ruth teams was renewed on Friday for their annual double header.

In game one, the Mandan A’s played host to the Bismarck Representatives. The A’s got out to an early 1-0 lead after walking a batter home with the bases loaded, but the Reps took the lead in the second inning and didn’t look back. The Representatives end up winning a high scoring contest 17-10.

In game two, the Mandan Chiefs hosted the Bismarck Governors. The Governors jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. They’d go on to win 6-1.