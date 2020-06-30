Baseball: Bismarck Representatives feel pitching is key to finish on top

The Bismarck Representatives have one of the best lineups in Class A, but it’s their skills on the mound that may give them the edge at the state tournament in Valley City later this summer.

Undefeated through seven games, the Bismarck Reps have played to their potential at the start of the Babe Ruth season. Head Coach Troy Olson knows the bats have been the strength, but has kept his eye on who he can throw out there on the mound.

“We’ve been throwing a lot of bullpens,” says head coach Troy Olson. “Trying to get the guys to work on their mechanics and we’ve been using a lot of guys in games. I really like our depth, out of 13, 14 guys, we have 10 or 11 that can throw. So we’ve just been developing those guys and just trying to get them some looks.”

Looking at the roster, each player has some pitching experience. Players saying the have confidence on the mound, even if they might not have their best stuff.

“I mean, just knowing that if I’m not on my best day, I have this next guy that’s coming in,” says Carter Klipfel. “And the next guys that come after that, that’s going to throw strikes and get us out of this inning or this game.”

Olson continues to look for players that can contribute, this early part of the schedule a key to see who he can trust come postseason time.

“It just depends on how things are going, there are so many variables, that early tournament,” Olson says. “So we threw a lot of guys that weekend and if one guy struggles, we might need four or five guys. It just depends on the situation.”

The willingness to pitch comes from the players, a tight group that challenges each other to be better.

“Well, we’ve been playing together for a while now,” says Caden Fischer. “So, I think it’s just leaning on each other, working hard, making plays out there.”

And while the focus is to improve, the Reps want to keep the momentum on their side.

“Obviously, the wins are nice. It’s a good confidence booster,” says Olson. “We know that we’re capable of being successful, so a lot of times, when kids see that early in the year, it’s a little incentive to keep working and maybe we have something special going on here.”