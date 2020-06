The Bismarck Reps pulled off an impressive sweep against Jamestown Monday, and had another tough opponent in the Minot Metros.

After a game one win, the Reps once again got ahead, jumping out to a 2-1 lead early, and taking game two 5-2.

Up in Burlington, the Bulldogs and the Velva 39ers ended up splitting an entertaining doubleheader at the Class B level.