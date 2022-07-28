The Bismarck Reps are going into the Class A state tournament as the number two seed, something that is a little unexpected after they were the third seed in the west region tournament.

The Reps fell in the region title game to Williston, but they’re determined to bounce back. They say it all starts with the bats, and if they can get hot in the tournament then there’s no one that can beat them.

“I think they just proved that they can compete with any team out there, you know,” head coach Jayden Scott said. “When we play our game and we do those little things right and go out and play like we can we can compete with anybody. I think the message is we have as good of a shot as anybody to win this tournament, and we just have to take care of ourselves to do that.”

“State baseball, championship baseball, is a different kind of baseball. Anyone can win. Numbers don’t matter anymore,” outfielder Hayden Ritter said.

The Senators will be the other team from Bismarck competing in the state tournament. They go in as the three seed after knocking off Mandan at region. The Senators have a lot of depth on the mound to rely on, and it should come as no surprise that the message for the Senators is very similar to the Reps.

“Basically give yourselves a chance, pitch and play defense, and if you do that you’ll be in it with anyone,” Senators’ head coach Troy Olson said. “The teams out east are good. It’s going to be some good teams, obviously, it’s the state tournament. You just want to go out there and do what you do well and hopefully it’s enough. “

The Reps open the tournament against the Fargo Jets on Friday. The Senators open the tournament against Casselton.