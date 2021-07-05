Baseball: Bismarck Reps are having a lot of success thanks to clutch hitting

The Bismarck Representatives are one of the best teams in Class A Legion Baseball this season.

Sitting with just one loss on their record, they only sit behind Jamestown in the West Standings. Part of that is their offense, Bismarck has score eight or more runs in 11 games this season and they’re doing it with clutch hitting.

We’re not the fastest team in the league for sure,” says head coach Troy Olson. “We’re going to have to put guys in motion and protect them a little bit. Maybe a few bunts with some small ball.”

Get our offense jumpstarted,” says Wyatt Kraft. “If I get on, that’s good. And if I get on, we’re most likely going to score. And it helps with getting the first or second guy on if one or no outs. And then it’s able to jumpstart and you keep going from there.

The Bismarck Reps return to action on Tuesday Night when they host the Watford City Walleye for a doubleheader.