Tuesday night was a busy slate on the Class A schedule, with the Bismarck Representatives taking on the Dickinson Volunteers.

The Reps offense came to play at home, scoring 26 combined runs in the conference doubleheaders, winning 14-0 and 12-2.

Over at Dwyer Field, the Bismarck Capitals battled with the Mandan A’s, grabbing both games, 9-2 and 4-0.