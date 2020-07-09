Baseball: Bismarck Reps continue to pace Babe Ruth A West

The Bismarck Representatives is a clean 11-0 in conference play, and are in prime position to have the one seed heading into regionals.

Bismarck has scored double digit runs in seven of their 11 conference games.

“Actually, they’re a fun group to coach because they have some speed,” says head coach Troy Olson. “They put the ball in play and put pressure on teams, and as a coach, it’s kind of fun to work with that bag of tricks. Getting guys in motion and stealing bases, and doing some things. A real athletic group, I think as a team, they’re in a really good spot right now. And I think the mental part is where it’s challenged us and that’s where we need to step up.”

The Reps play this weekend at a tournament in West Fargo.

