With the legion baseball regular season hitting the home stretch, teams look to play their best baseball before postseason play begins. For the Bismarck Representatives, a closely-bonded group is making up for inexperience at the legion level.

The Bismarck Reps have had a season full of ups and downs, and despite some early struggles, the team sits in second place in the Class A Legion West Division. The recent climb in the standings stems from a group that has become brothers over the course of the season.

“They’ve done a really good job coming together as a team,” says head coach Jaden Scott. “It’s one of the tighter units I’ve coached. We’ve had a ton of fun along the way and they’ve done a really good job of picking each other up and just being good teammates.”

For the players, they’ve enjoyed creating a bond with each other during this season.

“We definitely have been getting closer throughout the year,” says Tanner Groseclose. “Good atmosphere with these guys. Love these guys. Definitely growing as a team. Chemistry, definitely built a lot over the season so far.”

“A lot of us have been playing together for many years,” says Cooper Miller. “After games, we always do team bonding, so it’s really been fun getting close to all these guys.

Throughout the season, this Reps squad is battling through limited practices with a busy game schedule, and inexperience as this level of baseball is new to many of the players.

“We’ve been preaching just learn from each others teammates,” says Scott. “You know, when a guy makes a mistake, you got to learn from somebody else’s instead of your own. You know, we don’t have time for everbody to go get their opportunity to do it on their own. you got to watch the game and just pick up as many things as you can in a short amount of time as possible.”

“We’re not thinking about it too much,” says Miller. “We just go out there and have fun. The more fun you have, they better you play, so I think the rest of the season should be great if we just have fun.”

The Reps have won 10 of their last 14 games and look to continue their recent success this weekend at the West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament.