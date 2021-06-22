Baseball: Bismarck Reps seeing success from their versatility

This summer, the Bismarck Reps will have a different look than in years past, and that’s all due to the large number of kids coming out for baseball.

The Reps be will no longer be the top class A team between them, the Senators and the newly formed Scarlets. Coaches have evenly dispersed the talent this season, creating an even playing field. The Reps have emerged as contenders after finishing second in the Chris Wenzel Tournament over the weekend, but the new rosters will create challenges.

“When you have the numbers that we have, we have 13-12-11 on all the teams and so you basically have to be flexible,” says head coach Troy Olson. “We had a kid play centerfield the other day for the first time and so that’s what, high school does that but more so in the summer. Guys need to be flexible and I think we’ve had guys play all nine before.”