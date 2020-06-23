Baseball: Bismarck Senators eyeing first win, improvements in first half of season

While the Bismarck Senators continue to search for their first win in Class single-A play, the team has made a commitment to improving their play something that comes first ahead of winning.

The Senators have been in a lot of games. Add that to a fifth-place finish at the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament, and this team knows their first single A win is coming. At practice, the focus has been reminding each other of the little things.

“Kind of get a grip for where they’re at initially,” said head coach Harris Rice. “Since they didn’t have a spring this year, but now that we’re kind of picking things up and getting better and better, we’re going to start doing more game situation stuff.”

It starts with playing good defense and making smart decisions on the field. The Sens know the offense is there, it’s just about putting it together.

“In the aspect of winning runs and getting our own thing, we can handle that offensively,” Brett Martin said. “Bats are going to hit the ball, we’re going to get walks. It’s just, we got to make our plays that we need to do on the defensive side.”

And while the record may not reflect it, the coaches see the talent they have to work with.

“I think a lot of these guys don’t think they are as good as they are because they didn’t make the Govs or they didn’t make the Reps or whatever,” Rice said. “But I think every single one of these guys has what it takes.”

“Obviously, all of our guys are competitors and we all want to win so that’s the main goal, win every game that we possibly can,” said Martin.

These players try to stay loose on their off days, a group that has been with each other for a long time.

“Outside of baseball, they’re hanging out, they’re going fishing, they’re playing video games together, they’re hitting baseballs outside of practice,” Rice said. “I think them just being a tight-knit group of friends and being all competitive at the same time, these guys definitely have what it takes to be competitive and go for a run.”