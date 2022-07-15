The Bismarck Senators have won three of their last four games, and with just two contests left in the regular season they sit near the top of the Class A standings.

The Senators have a 16-7 overall record, and still have a chance to take the top seed going into the west region tournament. Bismarck has averaged nearly eight runs per game this season while giving up less than five runs per game, and the Senators hope an experienced pitching staff can guide them through tournament time.

“We’ve been doing a nice job on the mound, especially during the Wenzel, and played pretty good defense,” Senators’ head coach Troy Olson explained. “You know, hitting has come and gone but it’s been clutch when we need it to, and I think when we put pressure on teams we can be successful.”

The Senators take on the Watford City and Williston on Saturday to close out the regular season.