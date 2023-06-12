Legion baseball is getting underway, and for the Bismarck Senators, Monday was the first full team practice.

This weekend, the Senators will be playing in the Chris Wenzel Tournament, their first of the season, and the team is excited to hit the field.

“It’s great to have a tourney in town this early in the season,” says head coach Troy Olson. “A lot of teams are still finding out what they have and finding out their identity, and we’re one of those teams. We’re in the same boat. These guys spent all spring practicing and so they’re ready to play some more games. Our goal is to just get everybody in and kind of see what we have and like I said, enjoy playing at Municipal in front of our home fans.”

“It’s always good to get out there and play some games right away,” says Tyler Kleinjan. “We’re missing a few kids for football camps and whatnot, but should be a fun time. Should be a good start to the season. Just go out, early on, don’t matter if we win or lose. Just keep getting better and improve as a team for sure. Come together.”