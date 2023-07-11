BISMARCK, N.D. — The Bismarck Senators sit at the top of the Class A West Division standings with a 12-1 in division record. Before postseason play begins, the Sens are in the midst of a seven-game stretch over five days, and this busy week of games will get them ready for the postseason.

“Right now, especially at the end of the year, you want to be playing games not practicing,” Sens head coach Troy Olson said. “The kids enjoy that, so we’re gonna try to start getting ready for tournament baseball. Every inning, every out, every at-bat, every pitch matters in tournament time. It could be the one that makes or breaks you, so we’re gonna try to get to that mentality and get it rolling this week.”

“Playing a game is going to be more beneficial than practice, I think,” outfielder Harrison Reichert added. “So, we gotta stay sharp in those games and keep rolling. Keep the momentum moving.”

The Senators were in action today, dropping one to the Mandan A’s in a low scoring 2-1 game.