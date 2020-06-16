Baseball: Bismarck Senators see improvements through Wenzel Tournament weekend

The Chris Wenzel Tournament has come and gone, and one team that’s encouraged by their play is the Bismarck Senators.

Despite a 5th place finish, the team improved on their result in each game. The players feel like it’s a good sign that they can turn things around in a hurry and make quicker in-game adjustments.

“We’ve got a lot to improve on,” says Brett Martin. “But we’re definitely a good group of guys and we’re going to figure stuff out. So it’s going to take time for us, but all these guys are good at baseball.”

“Once we got back into it, we started hitting the ball,” says head coach Harris Rice. “Started playing better on the defense. So I think it’s up from here. I think we’re out of that schneid. We can play better now.”

The Senators host the Minot Metros on Wednesday.

