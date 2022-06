The Chris Wenzel Memorial baseball tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Municipal Ballpark with a Bismarck team coming out on top.

Scores:

Bismarck Senators (7), Fargo Post 400 (4) – Championship

Bismarck 15’s (15), West Fargo Vets (3) – Third place

Bismarck Reps (12), Beulah Cyclones (2) – Fifth place

Stanley Stingers (14), Bismarck Scarlets (2) – Seventh place