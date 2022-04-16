Bismarck State’s baseball team has one of the highest ranked offenses in the country, but it’s on the other side of the plate where the team has made it’s biggest strides in 2022.

“Honestly this year I think our pitching staff has something to prove,” pitcher Tommy Wellen said.

Bismarck State’s pitching staff is proving they can hold their own on the diamond.

“They’ve got a chip on their shoulder because we are kind of known for our offense, but our pitching is not a slouch by any means,” BSC Head Coach Michael Keeran said. “I think we have the best pitching in the league and one of the best in the Midwest.”

Part of the pitchers’ growth has come with another year of experience, and all but one of them being sophomores.

“You just feel more comfortable and stuff like that,” pitcher Carter Rost said. “As a freshman you just don’t know what’s going on, you’re kind of scared and stuff like that.”

The entire pitching staff has gotten more confidence over the course of the year, and it continues to grow with help of a high powered offense.

“We kind of just have the same goal,” Rost said. “It’s nice when our offense scores about five runs in the first inning, but then we just attack the strike zone and just do that and get outs from there.”

The Mystics have gotten outs in bunches allowing less than three runs per game in their 21-3 start to the season, but now it’s about finding a way to sustain success on the hill, and at the plate

“You know we’ve got to try to score every inning offensively and continue to put pressure on teams,” Keeran said. “You know we’ve got to keep that foot on that pedal.”

The Mystics hope to be back on the field Wednesday against Lake Region State.