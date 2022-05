On the baseball diamond, the Bismarck teams battled it out on a Friday, in hopes of climbing the standings with just a few weeks left in the season.

Scores:

(G1) Century Patriots (7), St. Mary’s Saints (0)

(G2) Century Patriots (10), St. Mary’s Saints (1)

(G1) Bismarck Demons (5), Legacy Sabers (7)

(G2) Bismarck Demons (3), Legacy Sabers (15)

(G1) Williston Coyotes (5), Dickinson Midgets (7)

(G2) Williston Coyotes (8), Dickinson Midgets (11)