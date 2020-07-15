Baseball: Bismarck teams sweep Williston in double headers

Tuesday night’s Babe Ruth baseball action featured two Bismarck teams facing off against two Williston teams.

At Municipal Ball park, the Bismarck Governors hosted the Williston Keybirds for a double header. The Governors took game one 7-1, while only allowing one Keybirds hit. Game two was back-and-forth with the Governors pulling out a 7-4 win.

At Haaland Field, the Bismarck Representatives faced off against the Williston Oilers. In game one, the Reps won 10-0. The hot offense continued in game two as the Reps earned the sweep 18-2.

