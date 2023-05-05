Williston State Baseball finished the regular season 28-14 overall and 16-8 in conference play, giving them the three seed for the MonDak Conference playoff, which is a three-game series the Williston State will host for a spot in the region tournament.

A big part of why the Tetons secured that seed is a pitching rotation led by Brody Forno, who boasts a league best 2.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

“The presence he brings every day, the work ethic, I really do believe that our young pitching staff has been able to look up to him and how he goes about his business. The maturity that he’s displayed,” Head Coach Mason Przybilla said.

“Our pitching staff has been pretty dominant this year with pretty low ERAs throughout the team, so I think that’s really encouraged both pitchers and hitters to get those wins,” Forno said.

The Tetons will match up with Dawson in that postseason series with a doubleheader starting at one at Aafedt Stadium, game three if necessary would be played at 1:00 pm Sunday.